2 workers found dead at oil mill in MP's Betul; cops launch probe

Bhopal, Mar 16 (PTI) Two workers have been found dead in a tank at an oil processing mill in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Sunday.

The bodies were found in the unit on Saturday night, they said, adding the reason behind the deaths was not yet known.

The two persons, working in the 4 pm to 12 midnight shift, at the private soyabean oil processing mill, went missing and were later found dead in a tank, an official from the unit said.

It was not yet clear if it was a water or an oil tank.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Shalini Paraste said the police received information on Saturday night that bodies of two employees of an oil mill were lying in a tank.

A police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the tank, she said.

The two persons were engaged in cleaning and operating machines, Paraste said.

The reason behind their death would be known after the post-mortem, she added.

The oil mill's HR manager, Ajay Kumar Mishra, said the two employees, identified as Dayaram Narware and Kailash Pankar, were working in the 4 pm to 12 am shift.

The other staffers gave information on Saturday night that two employees were missing and later their bodies were found in a tank, he said.

The two persons were engaged in the machine operations-related work, Mishra said. PTI ADU GK