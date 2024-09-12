2 workers killed, 4 injured in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad

Mumbai: At least two workers were killed and four others injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at 11.15 am at Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited in Dhatav MIDC in Roha town, around 110 km from Mumbai, an official said.

"The blast occurred in the storage tank of the chemical plant," Raigad's Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

Two staffers, who were working at the storage tank, died in the incident. Four others, who were working close by, suffered burn injuries, he said.

After being alerted, personnel of the fire brigade and local police rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, he said.

The injured workers were rushed to a state-run hospital in Roha. They are currently being treated, Gharge said.

The bodies of the two deceased were sent for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the search and firefighting operation was underway.