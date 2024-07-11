2 workers killed as heavy boiler falls on them in Thane factory

Thane, Jul 11 (PTI) Two workers at a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district were killed when a heavy boiler being lifted with the help of a crane fell on them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the dyeing unit located in Saravli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Bhiwandi town, an official from Kongaon police station said.

The boiler was being lifted with the help of a crane when it slipped and fell on the workers standing below it, he said.

The two workers, Balaram Chowdhari (55) and Pandurang Patil (65), were crushed to death, the official said.

The bodies were later sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered as of now and a probe is on into the incident, the police added. PTI COR GK