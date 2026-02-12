2-year BJP rule has been detrimental to Rajasthan: Ex CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the two-year tenure of the BJP government in the state has been detrimental to the state.

Accusing the government of weakening several welfare schemes launched by the Congress, he said that several schemes of the previous Congress government have been discontinued.

"This government's two years have been harmful for the state. The situation is deteriorating in every village. There is no sign of governance," Gehlot told reporters here.

He said that the chief minister should send teams to villages to assess the ground situation.

"If the CM takes feedback and ensures good governance and curbs corruption, it will benefit the people," he said.

The Congress leader said the party was concerned about the people, and if the government performs well, the benefits would ultimately reach the public. PTI SDA SHS SHS