2-year-old girl dies after falling into water-filled vessel in Odisha

Sambalpur, Oct 20 (PTI) A two-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a water-filled vessel in Odisha's Sambalpur district, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident took place at Dehurisahi of Rairakhol town on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Nibedita Beura, the younger daughter of one Bibekananda Beura of Rairakhol.

While playing, the toddler accidentally fell into a vessel filled with water, which was kept in front of the house for their daily use. During that time, the other family members were busy with household chores, the police officer said.

When her parents couldn't find her in the house, they started searching for her. They found her in the water-filled vessel. The family members rushed her to Rairakhol hospital, where doctors declared her dead. PTI COR BBM BBM RG