2 year old girl drowns in well at home in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI) Mystery shrouds the death of a two-year-old girl who was found drowned in the well at her home near here on Thursday morning, a few hours after she went missing, police said.

According to the police, the parents lodged a complaint after noticing the child was missing in the morning.

Subsequently, during the search, the toddler's body was found in the well, located in their house in Balaramapuram.

The police said it is not known how the child fell into the well, which has a wall around it, and the family members were being questioned.

The child's body was retrieved from the well by fire and rescue personnel.