2-year-old girl found dead in well at home in Kerala; police arrests uncle

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (PTI) The maternal uncle of a two-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing the child by throwing her in the well at their home near here. He confessed to committing the crime, police said.

An officer of Balaramapuram police station said that a case of unnatural death was lodged in connection with the death of the child and additional charges would be filed as the investigation progresses.

Another officer told reporters that further arrests may also be made in future.

The reason for the child's murder is not yet clear, the officer said.

He said the victim's parents and other members of the family were also being questioned in connection with the death of the child.

The parents called the police in the morning, claiming that the child was missing.

Later, as the search for the child progressed, her body was found in the well located in their house in Balaramapuram and it was retrieved by fire force personnel.

The child's funeral was held in the afternoon. PTI HMP HMP KH