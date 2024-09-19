2-year-old girl rescued from borewell after 17-hour operation in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was rescued safely from a 35-foot-deep borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Thursday morning after being trapped inside for more than 17 hours, officials said.

They said Neeru Gurjar fell into the pit in Jodhpuriya village under the Bandikui police station around 5 pm on Wednesday and became trapped at a depth of 30 feet.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia said a team comprising 10 personnel started the rescue operation around 7:15 pm.

NDRF soldiers were also brought in from Ajmer, he said, adding a camera was lowered into the borewell to monitor the girl and oxygen was pumped in as well.

The local administration continued digging the ground with the help of heavy machinery at a distance of 15 feet from the borewell and after 17 hours of hard work, the team successfully rescued the girl trapped in the pit, Sisodia said.

He said that after information about the incident was received, a rescue team of the SDRF stationed in Dausa left for the spot and an expert team equipped with borewell rescue equipment was sent from the battalion headquarters in Gadota.