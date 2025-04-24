2 youths arrested in UP's Bulandshahr over objectionable Instagram post on Kashmir terror attack

Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Two youths were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media platform Instagram in connection with the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, police said.

Speaking to PTI, Bulandshahr Rural Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh said, "We received information about an objectionable post on Instagram. The matter was immediately taken up for investigation by the Chhatari police station.

"During the investigation, the involvement of two youths, identified as Anas and Faiz, came to light. Both have been arrested by the Chhatari police." He further said that a case has been registered under relevant sections and further legal proceedings are underway.

The post was deemed "insensitive and inflammatory" by some locals in the wake of the terror attack in the Kashmir valley, where terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam, killing 26 people. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK