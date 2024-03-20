2 youths charred to death after their house set on fire over property dispute in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Two youths were charred to death when their house here was allegedly set on fire over a property dispute with relatives early Wednesday morning, said police.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Lashigawan village under the Sen Paschim Para police station when the victims were fast asleep. The deceased have been identified as Anil Singh (23) and his cousin Raj (22), a bike mechanic.

Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Harish Chander said that neighbours, who spotted a plume of thick smoke and raging flames emanating from Anil's house, immediately alerted the police.

The local police, along with firefighters, soon reached the site and found that both Anil and Raj were dead, he added. The bike parked inside the house was also found badly charred.

Advertisment

Their family members have alleged that the incident might have been an outcome of a property dispute with relatives, he said, adding that they are yet to give a complaint to the police in this connection.

Liquor bottles and glasses were also allegedly found from the site, he said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of their death, he added. PTI COR SAB MNK MNK