2 youths drown in rainwater-filled pit in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jul 31 (PTI) Two youths drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and their bodies were retrieved following a search and rescue operation, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Fatehgarh's Randha village when the two youths, who were taking a bath in a pit filled with rainwater on a farm, were reported missing on Wednesday evening, the police said.

After the local police failed to trace the bodies, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from Jodhpur was called in, who launched a rescue operation late Wednesday night and recovered the bodies early Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar of the Jhinjhinyali Police Station said the deceased, identified as Mukesh Nath, a resident of Randha village in Jaisalmer district, and Mev Nath from Barmer district, had arrived at a farm in the village for work.

"They went to bathe in a nearby pit and are believed to have drowned after moving into deeper waters. When they did not return for a long time, locals searched for them and found their footwear near the water body," the SHO added.

The officer further mentioned that initial efforts using JCB machines to locate the bodies were unsuccessful, prompting authorities to call the SDRF team.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the families, police said.