2 youths killed as bus hits bike in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Two men were killed on Saturday when a speeding bus hit their bike in this district, police said.

The accident took place near a petrol pump when 23-year-old Amit, a resident of Tumadia village, was going to the hospital, where his wife is admitted. His 24-year-old friend Rakesh was accompanying him on the bike, said Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Dehat) Mukesh Mishra.

The two, who suffered serious injuries in the accident, were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared both of them dead, the SP said.

Mishra said efforts are being made to nab the bus driver, who escaped after the accident.

Rakesh's father Kunwar Sen, who was present at the post-mortem house here, said he would soon lodge a complaint as the accident was captured on a CCTV camera. PTI COR SAB AS CK CK