2 youths shot at in Haryana's Rewari over old rivalry

Rewari, Aug 23 (PTI) Two bike-borne masked miscreants shot at two youths at a property dealer's office on Pataudi road here over an old rivalry on Friday, said police.

Two accomplices of the accused were standing outside the dealer's office with two bikes and after committing the crime, all the accused fled from the spot on bikes. An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station, Rewari, they added.

Hearing the screams, the people nearby and property dealer reached the spot and took both the injured to the trauma centre, Rewari where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of both the injured is being said to be critical.

The injured were identified as Yogesh Saini, resident of village Gokalgarh and Ravikant alias Ravindra Chand, a resident of Sahlawas Gurjar village, police said.

According to the complaint filed by property dealer Sachin Yadav, a resident of Durga colony, Rewari, the incident took place around 11.30 am when he was walking his dog outside his office.

In the meantime, he spotted Mohit, a resident of Jawahar colony and Vicky of village Dahina who entered his office. Two other youths were standing with two started bikes outside.

"Suddenly I heard the sound of bullets being fired inside my office and I came inside, I saw Mohit and Vicky, waving guns and soon after fled on motorcycles saying, 'Look at the outcome of the enmity with Nitin Bhai.

Then I looked in the office. Yogesh Saini and Ravikant were injured with bullet shots...after this I informed the police and the injured were rushed to hospital", said the property dealer in his complaint.

Police said a FIR has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and the Arms Act against Mohit, Vicky and two others at Sadar police station, Rewari.

Further investigations were on.

"FIR has been registered and the accused has been identified. We are conducting raids to nab them..further investigations are on", said Rewari's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pawan Kumar. PTI COR SUN NB NB