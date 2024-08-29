2 YSRCP Rajya Sabha members resign; party's strength in House dips to 9

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Two YSRCP members of the Rajya Sabha -- Beedha Mastan Rao Jadhav and Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi -- have tendered their resignation from House membership, parliamentary sources said on Thursday.

They said Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted their resignation.

Mastan Rao, whose term was to end in June 2028, had switched from the TDP to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). He is likely to go back to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Mopidevi, whose term was till June 2026, may also join the TDP, the sources said.

Following the two resignations, the strength of the YSRCP in the Upper House of Parliament has dipped from 11 to nine.

The TDP, which is a key NDA partner, has no representation in the Rajya Sabha.

It has been learnt that Mastan Rao could be fielded by the TDP in the bypoll, but Mopidevi is not keen on entering the Rajya Sabha again.

In the resultant bypolls, the TDP could get seats in the Rajya Sabha. As a result, the ruling NDA will have two more members on its side.

Besides the TDP, the BJP's allies in the Upper House include the JD(U), NCP, JD(S), RPI(A), Shiv Sena, RLD, RLM, NPP, PMK, Taamil Manila Congress and UPPL. PTI NAB IJT