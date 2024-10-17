20-25 Maharashtra assembly seats with competing claims to be sent to top MVA leaders: Cong

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday said a list of 20 to 25 contentious assembly seats, where Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents have competing claims, will be sent to the high command of each party for resolution.

Talking to reporters, Patole informed that leaders of the opposition alliance MVA involved in seat-sharing talks for the November 20 elections had a final meeting on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to declare the seat-sharing arrangement for all the 288 assembly segments by October 18-19, maintained the Congress MLA.

He said a broad agreement has been reached on all the seats except 20 to 25 among the MVA which consists of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

"Talks (on seat allocation) have been positive. There are issues about 20 to 25 seats (on which there was no consensus). We are making a list and sending the list of candidates to (Sena UBT chief), Uddhav ji (Thackeray), (NCP SP head) Sharad Pawar ji and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge by Thursday night.

"The seats that are in dispute will be sent to the high command (of each party) for clearance. Three party high commands will discuss and decide the issue," Patole said. PTI PR RSY