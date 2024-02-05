20-acre Grand Central Park to be inaugurated in Thane on Feb 8

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) A 20-acre park developed by the civic authorities will be inaugurated in the Kolshet area of Maharashtra's Thane city on February 8, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Situated amidst the Ulhas River Creek and Sanjay Gandhi National Sanctuary, the Grand Central Park will house 3,500 diverse tree species and offer recreational spaces.

Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavi conducted a tour of the park on Monday and explained the facilities to the media.

The project has been developed under the Thane Municipal Corporation's Suvidha Plot Development Project, the official said.

As per a release issued by the civic authorities, the Grand Central Park features a Mughal Garden, Chinese, Moroccan and Japanese-themed parks, along with a jogging track, skating yard and dedicated spaces for yoga. PTI COR ARU