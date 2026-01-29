20 AIIMS institutions sign MoU to form pan-India research consortium

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday hosted a meeting of directors from all AIIMS institutions to sign a memorandum of understanding establishing a pan-India collaborative research consortium.

The initiative aims to strengthen coordinated biomedical and clinical research aligned with national health priorities, according to an official statement. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) provides a structured framework for collaboration among 20 AIIMS institutions across the country.

The consortium will facilitate joint research projects, multi-institutional studies, clinical trials and the exchange of researchers. It also aims to ensure systematic sharing of knowledge and best practices.

The participating institutions include AlIMS Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bibinagar, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Madurai, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raebareli, Raipur, Rajkot and Rishikesh.

The statement said the consortium is envisaged as a national research network that will leverage the combined clinical expertise, infrastructure and patient base of the AIIMS system to address priority health challenges.

During the meeting, officials discussed setting national research priorities and strengthening multi-centric clinical trials. Focus areas include fields such as artificial intelligence in healthcare, affordable cancer therapies, healthcare-associated infections and metabolic disorders.

The agreement includes the nomination of nodal officers and single points of contact at each institution to facilitate effective coordination. The consortium is expected to strengthen research capacity and accelerate translation of scientific findings into healthcare solutions, contributing to evidence-based policy formulation in the country.

Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, said the establishment of this collaborative research consortium reflects our collective commitment to advancing high-quality, nationally relevant research.

"By bringing together the strengths of AIIMS institutions across India, we aim to generate robust scientific evidence, promote innovation and support informed decision-making in healthcare. This platform will continue to evolve as a key driver of collaborative research in the years ahead," he added.

Dr Nikhil Tandon, Dean (Research) at AIIMS Delhi, said the pan-India research consortium provides a structured mechanism to undertake large, multi-institutional studies that are essential for addressing complex health challenges.

He noted that harmonising research protocols and leveraging diverse patient populations would improve research quality and enable faster translation of evidence into clinical practice. PTI PLB AKY