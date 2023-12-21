20 arrested while gambling at farm house in Faridabad

Faridabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Twenty people were arrested while gambling at a farm house here. Rs 4.20 lakh cash and four pairs of playing cards were recovered from them and an FIR has been registered at the Dhauj police station, said police.

According to the police, a joint team of crime branches of border and sector 17 raided the farm house Aravali Fantasia, located near Pavta Mohatabad village last night after tip-off that people were gambling and drinking alcohol there, they added.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that 20 people were arrested from the farm house during the raid. The arrested accused were identified as Gaurav, Sumit, Kapil, Harjit, Dinesh, Ishan, Anil, Maharaj, Rajesh, Yogesh, Sachin, Manoj, Gaurav, Yogesh, Vinod, Harvinder, Omdev, Vinod Singh, Kawal, Maharaj Singh and Kamal Singh.

Seventeen accused are residents of different areas of Faridabad, while Maharaj Singh is a resident of Palwal, Rajesh of Noida and Dinesh of Pratapgarh in UP, he added.

He added that on the spot, the crime branch teams found the people were holding liquor bottles and glasses on the table and playing cards. All the accused were arrested from the spot. An FIR has been registered and the criminal records of the accused are being investigated, added Singh. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK