20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in digital currency investment scheme

Thane, Dec 2 (PTI) Police booked 20 persons for allegedly cheating a 41-year-old mobile repair technician and other investors of Rs 26 lakh in a cryptocurrency investment scam in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The accused promised monthly returns 12-15 times on the initial investment in a cryptocurrency scheme to lure potential investors between May 2022 and March 2024, he said.

"They lured people by meeting them and also contacting them over the phone, and assured lucrative returns on their investment in cryptocurrencies," the official said.

The victims were left high and dry as the accused stopped answering their calls and never returned the investment, he added.

Police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999.

Nobody has been arrested so far, said a Thane Nagar police station official. PTI COR NSK