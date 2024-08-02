20 booked for furnishing forged documents at RTO in Thane

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against 20 persons for allegedly submitting forged documents to the regional transport office (RTO) to operate buses and trucks illegally, an official said on Friday.

Based on the complaint by an RTO official, the Wagle Estate police on Thursday registered a first information report against 20 persons, including authorised transport representatives and vehicle owners, the official said.

The fraud had occurred between January 2021 and May 2023, and irregularities were detected in the registration, sale, and NOC of vehicles during a probe, he said.

The vehicles were from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states, the official said.

During the probe, RTO officials found discrepancies in chassis numbers, and in some cases, chassis numbers did not exist, he said, adding that the probe is on and no arrest has been made. PTI COR ARU