20 candidates left in fray for Anta Assembly bypoll after one nomination rejected

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Twenty candidates remain in the fray for the upcoming Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, with election authorities rejecting one nomination, officials said on Thursday.
A total of 21 candidates had filed nominations for the bypoll. During the scrutiny of the papers on Thursday, the nomination of Urmila Jain was rejected.
She is the wife of the Congress candidate from the seat, Pramod Jain.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 27, after which the final list of candidates will be published. Polling for the seat is scheduled for November 11, while counting will take place on November 14.
The ruling BJP has fielded Morpal Suman as its candidate, whereas former minister Pramod Jain will contest on a Congress ticket.
The bypoll was necessitated after former BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified for allegedly threatening a sub-divisional magistrate with a pistol.
As of October 1, 2025, the Anta constituency in Baran district has 2,27,563 registered voters, officials said. PTI AG NSD NSD