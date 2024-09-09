20 cows die under suspicious circumstances in Faridabad 'gaushala', 10 more in critical condition

Faridabad, Sep 9 (PTI) About 20 cows died under suspicious circumstances on Monday in a 'gaushala' here and 10 more are in critical condition, police said.

The cause of their deaths in 'Nandigram Gaushala' in Haryana's Uncha village remained unclear and post-mortem of the cows will be conducted, they said.

Police said a team of doctors are treating the cows that are in critical condition.

According to police, Rupesh Yadav who handled work at the cow shelter said all the cows were fine till 8.30 pm on Sunday. When he returned around 5 am the next day, he saw that four cows were lying dead near the gate.

More cows were found dead on checking inside, he said.

Veterinary doctor Deepak Arya reached the 'gaushala' from Sunped village and examined the cows.

Arya said that about 20 cows have died and 10 more are critically ill. The treatment of the sick cows continued till late Monday evening, he said.

Arya said that nothing can be said about how the cows died. This will be revealed only after the post mortem report, but the death of so many cows simultaneously is a matter of great concern, he said.

The veterinary doctor said that due to rains in the last few days, some of the cows had caught cold. Cows can also die due to cold, he added.

"The cause behind the death of cows is not clear yet and a probe is underway," said Inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of Adarsh Nagar Police Station.