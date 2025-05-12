20 cyber criminals arrested nationwide, including 60 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday said it had arrested 20 cyber criminals from Gujarat who were allegedly involved in 515 cases across the country, including 60 in Telangana.

The special interstate operation, carried out in Surat from May 1 to 10, led to the arrest of the accused—comprising private employees, businessmen, and a private bank staffer—TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said in a release.

They were reportedly involved in a range of cyber frauds, including business and investment scams such as trading and part-time job frauds, she said.

The primary objective of the operation was to disrupt the supply chain of illicit bank accounts used to facilitate cybercrimes, Goel added.

The cases involved suspicious cash withdrawals, including transactions made through cheques. The teams apprehended 14 mule account holders and six agents.

Initial findings revealed that the accused operated 27 mule accounts with suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 4.37 crore.

In Telangana alone, five of the accused withdrew Rs 22.64 lakh via cheques, the bureau said.

Further investigation is underway to trace and apprehend the absconding suspects, it added.