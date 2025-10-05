20 dead as heavy rain triggers massive landslides in Darjeeling hills; Mamata to visit area on Oct 6

Darjeeling (WB), Oct 5 (PTI) At least 20 people, including several children, were killed and scores injured as relentless downpours unleashed massive landslides across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in West Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away homes, severing road links, isolating villages, and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded, officials said.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagrakata and Mirik Lake area.

Stating that the loss of lives is tragic, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha told PTI that the situation is "alarming." "As of now the death toll is 20. It is likely to go up. I am on my way to the area," he said in the evening.

According to the NDRF statement, at least 11 people have died in Mirik, the worst affected area in the landslide, and seven injured have been rescued from the area.

In Darjeeling, seven people died and the rescue operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams.

"Seven deaths have been reported due to a major landslide in Darjeeling subdivision triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. The rescue and relief work is on," Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI.

Hundreds of tourists, who had flocked to the Darjeeling hills to enjoy Durga Puja and post-Puja festivities, have been left stranded as heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides.

Many of them, including families and groups from Kolkata and other parts of Bengal, were visiting popular spots such as Mirik, Ghoom, and Lepchajagat when the rains lashed the hills since Saturday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and the number of deaths. She said she would visit north Bengal on October 6 to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the deaths and said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored.

At least 40 people were rescued from debris in Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed he has information that the disaster claimed 21 lives.

The landslides disrupted traffic movement on key routes, including the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, while communication lines to several hilltop settlements were snapped.

Speaking to TV9 Bangla news channel over the phone, the CM described the situation as "grave".

"Due to incessant rain in Bhutan, water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate - natural calamities are beyond our control. We are deeply saddened. I held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am," she said.

According to Banerjee, more than 300 mm of rainfall occurred in just 12 hours, causing severe flooding and landslides across at least seven locations.

She compared the situation to the intense flooding that Kolkata experienced last month during the festive season.

"There has been continuous, heavy rain for 12 hours. Landslides have occurred at seven locations. I am keeping a close watch and hope to reach by around 3 pm on Monday," she said.

Thousands of tourists have been stranded across the region due to the landslides and road blockages. The CM assured them that the state government would make arrangements to bring them back safely and appealed to tourists not to panic or rush to leave.

"Many tourists are stranded. I request them not to hurry. Please stay where you are. Hotels must not overcharge them. Their safety is our responsibility, and the administration will ensure that," she said.

Banerjee also announced that the families of those killed in the disaster would receive government compensation and employment for one of their members.

A senior police officer said heavy and continuous rain has severely hampered rescue operations.

"The terrain is slippery, and several houses have been damaged. The extent of damage is still being assessed. Earthmovers are finding it extremely difficult to operate on these slopes," he said.

Several families in Mirik have been shifted to safer places as precautionary measures, while temporary relief camps have been set up in coordination with local NGOs and the district administration.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected." The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6, warning of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.

According to the NDRF, road connectivity remains severely disrupted in Darjeeling district and North Sikkim, and an iron bridge connecting Siliguri with the Mirik-Darjeeling route has been damaged, cutting off access to the region. PTI PNT MNB