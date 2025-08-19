20 die in rain-related incidents in Thane in 4 months; over 1,800 mm showers recorded this season

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) At least 20 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district over the last four months, with 1,842.9 mm rainfall recorded this monsoon season, a senior official said on Tuesday.

These fatalities reported since May were due to tree falls, drowning, lightning strikes, and electrocution, among other causes, said Sandeep Mane, the resident deputy collector and chief executive officer of the District Disaster Management Authority.

Thane district has received 1,842.90 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, with 119.70 mm recorded on Monday alone.

He said Thane city received the highest rainfall at 69 mm, and overall, the district has already received 70.80 per cent of its seasonal quota.

"A total of 20 deaths have been recorded across the district in the past four months, and 11 persons sustained injuries in accidents during this period," he said.

The official said that the highest number of 11 casualties was reported from Kalyan taluka, followed by five in Shahapur, three in Murbad, and one in Thane taluka.

As many as 337 houses were partially damaged during this period, he said, adding that five houses suffered damage due to heavy rainfall on Monday alone.

Mane said 13 cattle perished in rain-related incidents, while 20 families had to be rescued in Ambernath and shifted to safer shelters. PTI COR ARU