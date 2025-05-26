20 districts of Jharkhand get new deputy commissioners in major bureaucratic reshuffle

Ranchi, May 26 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Jharkhand government on Monday appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) in 20 districts, according to a notification.

The deputy development commissioners (DDCs) of three districts were also promoted as deputy commissioners, it said.

Tribal Welfare Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha was appointed the deputy commissioner of Bokaro, according to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Ranchi DDC Dinesh Kumar Yadav was appointed the DC of Garhwa, while Dumka DDC Abhijit Sinha and Koderma DDC Rituraj were promoted and made the DCs of the two districts where they were posted.

Aditya Ranjan, the director of information technology and e-governance, was appointed the DC of Dhanbad, while Gumla DC Karn Satyarthi was transferred to East Singhbhum.

Anjali Yadav, director of tourism, was appointed deputy commissioner of Godda, while Primary Education Director Shashi Prakash Singh was transferred as DC of Hazaribag.