20 flights at Ahmedabad airport cancelled, several passengers stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Ahmedabad, Mar 1 (PTI) More than 20 arrival and departure flights from Ahmedabad to West Asian destinations were cancelled on Sunday amid the US-Israel military offensive against Iran, officials said.

Several passengers hailing from Vadodara, Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat are currently stranded at airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia, according to an MP and an MLA.

An official said flights departing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad to Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Doha, Baghdad, and Sharjah were cancelled along with the arrival flights.

He said passengers have been informed about flight cancellations, and there was no rush at the airport.

The SVPIA issued an advisory asking flyers to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport, and plan their journey accordingly.

Citing the available updates, MP Hemang Joshi said at least 45 such passengers from Vadodara are stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Our office has issued a helpline on which they can seek help. The Centre is also concerned," he added.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala stated that several people from Ahmedabad, including those from the Jamalpur-Khadia constituency he represents, were stranded at a Saudi airport. He appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance.

"Amidst the Israel-Iran tension, many people from Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Jamalpur-Khadia constituency are stranded at the Saudi airport. The safety of every Indian citizen should be our priority. I urge the Government of India to take immediate and proactive steps for the safety of our people @DrSJaishankar," he wrote on X.