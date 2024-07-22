20 hours earmarked for discussion on budget in LS

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Lok Sabha's business advisory committee on Monday decided to discuss issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing besides the Union budget, which will be presented on Tuesday.

A total of 20 hours has been allocated for the debate on the budget.

Sources said the BAC, which includes representatives from different parties, took the decision on the session's agenda, with some opposition members seeking a discussion on a host of different issues.

They, though, added that the discussion on demands for grants to the five ministries will allow members to speak on a host of matters related to them. PTI KR TIR TIR