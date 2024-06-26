20 injured after bus falls into ditch in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) Twenty passengers got injured when a roadway bus fell into a roadside ditch after hitting a car in Daula village here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the driver of the bus en route to Baghpat from Meerut lost control when a car in front of it suddenly applied brakes, they said.

The bus hit the car and fell into the ditch, injuring 20 people, Circle officer Harish Singh Bhadauria said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. PTI COR ABN NB