20 injured after bus hits roadside hillock in Odisha’s Gajapati

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 14 (PTI) At least 20 passengers of a bus were injured, two of them seriously, when the vehicle skidded off the road and hit a roadside hillock in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Chandiput within Gajapati district’s Mohana police station limits.

The two seriously injured passengers were referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, while others were taken to medical facilities in Mohana and Chandragiri area, police said.

The bus was on way from Chandiput to Luhagudi in the district when the driver lost control and dashed against the hillock while trying to overtake another bus, Mohana police station in-charge Basant Kumar Sethy.

Local people and police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and sent them to hospitals, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB