20 injured as govt bus overturns in Karnataka

Karwar (Karnataka), Nov 25 (PTI) A government bus overturned after the driver reportedly lost control, leaving more than 20 passengers injured in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Raichur towards Karwar via Yellapur on National Highway-63.

Near Navami Hotel at Vajralli, the bus overturned, injuring over 20 passengers. The condition of two passengers is said to be critical.

The injured have been shifted to Ankola Government Hospital, police said.