20 injured in multiple collisions in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) Nov 23 (PTI) Over 20 people were injured in multiple-vehicle collisions involving a private bus, a KSRTC bus, and a car near Addahole on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway, police said on Saturday.

Most of the injured were in the private bus that overturned after losing control and collided with the KSRTC bus. The private bus was carrying a group of college students from Bengaluru. They were returning from a trip to Kundapur. A car trailing behind also crashed into the KSRTC bus, resulting in a chain collision.

The injured were rushed to private hospitals in Nelyadi and Kadaba for first aid, while several were referred to Puttur for advanced treatment.

The Uppinangady police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. PTI COR JR KH