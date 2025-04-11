20 injured in the clash between SFI activists and lawyers in Kochi

Kochi, Apr 11 (PTI) Nearly 20 people were injured after a clash broke out between lawyers and a group of students, allegedly SFI activists, here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Ernakulam District Court premises during the District Bar Association's annual celebrations.

Sixteen SFI activists and eight lawyers were injured in the scuffle, according to police sources.

Lawyers alleged that SFI activists trespassed into the Bar Association's annual celebration and created a ruckus.

According to them, trouble began when students from Maharaja's College entered the event venue.

However, the SFI workers alleged that the lawyers’ inappropriate behaviour led to the issue.

They claimed that the lawyers, who were allegedly intoxicated, harassed students, and the attack on the students happened when they questioned this behaviour.

Police officers who intervened to control the situation were also injured.

Footage of the clash that took place within the court premises has surfaced on social media platforms on Friday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has urged the CPI(M) leadership to control the student outfit as it is repeatedly involved in anti-social activities.

"The SFI activists disrupted the annual day celebrations after entering the venue, had food and misbehaved with the women there," he alleged.

Satheesan urged CPI(M) to end providing political patronage to the student outfit and turn them into criminals. "I am kindly requesting the CPI(M) to withdraw from this act," he told reporters.

However, neither the CPI(M) nor SFI has responded to the incident so far.

Ernakulam District Bar Association called a meeting today and will decide on further actions, said a functionary.

However, Ernakulam Central Police said a case has not been registered so far, but a preliminary inquiry is underway. PTI ARM ARM ROH