20 killed as Bengaluru-bound private bus catches fire in Andhra's Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in this district on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, most of them charred to death, a senior police official said.

Among the deceased was the biker.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the incident.

Some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition, prompting officials to call forensic teams to collect DNA samples of the deceased.

Several passengers couldn’t escape the tragedy because it struck at night while they were sleeping, an official said.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with the bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze.

"So far, 19 bodies have been retrieved from the charred bus. Biker’s body is in the mortuary," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told PTI.

He added that a complete picture of casualties and survivors would emerge only after a thorough investigation and identification of all those involved in the accident.

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes. Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police added.

District Collector A Siri said 41 people were travelling in the bus, including the driver.

Of the 41 onboard, 21 have been traced.

Those who escaped the accident are stable and out of danger, she said.

Many passengers could not escape the tragedy as it occurred during the night when they were asleep, she said, adding that the bus door did not open immediately as some wires got snapped, which worsened the severity of the incident.

Most of the passengers belonged to Hyderabad, Siri added.

Officials had initially said that the bus was bound for Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana.

Police are taking safety precautions and emptying the diesel tank of the bus.

Meanwhile, a team of medical experts reached the spot to collect DNA samples of the charred bodies, said Praveen.

The Road Traffic Association should enforce stringent action if bus operators fail to follow safety measures and use proper materials to prevent similar devastating incidents in the future.

The DIG noted that no fire control measures were present in the bus that caught fire, highlighting lapses in safety compliance and emergency preparedness during travel.

“The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” President Murmu said in post on X.

PM Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh," Modi said in a post on X.

"My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the prime minister said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PM said.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident.

He said he has spoken to the District Collector and SP. The injured persons were receiving treatment.

"I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," he said in a social media post.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed anguish over the accident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Reddy directed the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Gadwal district in Telangana, neighbouring Kurnool, to visit the accident site as part of relief measures.

The Telangana government set up a helpline to assist the kin of passengers of the Hyderabad to Bengaluru private bus.

The government said in a release that its officers -- M Sriramachandra (M 9912919545) and E Chittibabu (M 9440854433) -- can be contacted for help.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar also expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.