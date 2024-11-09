20 lakh more beneficiaries to get 1st instalment of funds under Subhadra Yojana soon

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday said that around 20 lakh more beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana are likely to receive their first instalment of Rs 5,000 by November end in the third phase of disbursement.

The state government so far has disbursed Rs 5,000 each to about 60 lakh beneficiaries in two phases.

Parida told reporters that about 20 lakh women beneficiaries during the third phase of disbursement are likely to get the money in their bank accounts on November 24 at a function to be held at Sundergarh.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram are scheduled to attend the function.

The remaining eligible beneficiaries will get the money in the 4th phase of disbursement sometime in December, she said.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

The state government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana is aimed at empowering women under which each beneficiary is entitled to get Rs 50,000 over a period of five years. The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in two instalments in a year.

While around 25 lakh women received the money in the first phase, the amount was credited to the bank accounts of 35 lakh beneficiaries in the second phase on October 9.

Asked about the applications rejected so far, Parida said that every panchayat office has been asked to publish the rejection list.

“We also have a list of those with problems in their bank details. They can be included in the subsequent phase,” she said adding that applications of around 2.67 lakh women beneficiaries have reportedly been rejected for various reasons.

Stating that about 1 crore women would be covered under the Subhadfra Yojana, Parida said the government would expand its coverage, extending the benefits to Anganwadi workers, without a government employee in their family. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN