20 Maoists led by commander Badse Sukka surrender before Telangana police

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) In a significant blow to the CPI (Maoist) insurgency, high-ranking commander Badse Sukka alias Deva, along with 19 underground cadre, surrendered before the Telangana police, official sources said on Saturday.

This surrender sounded the death knell for the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the Telangana State committee of the CPI (Maoist) party.

The surrendering group turned over the ‘arms dumps’ of the PLGA, including that associated with Hiduma and Badse, a press release from the police said.

Another senior leader Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh, also surrendered, it said.

A contemporary of Madavi Hiduma, Badse is the second most important tribal leader in the CPI (Maoist).

He joined the CPI ML PWG (People's war group) in 2003 and is a specialist in military strategy, explosives, manufacturing firearms, IEDs etc, the release said.

Badse is a ruthless strategist and was instrumental in several high-profile attacks, including the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush in which former Chhattisgarh Minister Mahendra Karma and other INC leaders were killed.

He is carrying a reward of Rs 75 lakh on his head.

Raji Reddy played a key role in establishing a guerrilla base on Karreguttalu (Chhattisgarh-Telangana border). He provided logistic support and made all arrangements for strengthening the guerrilla base.

The 20 surrendered Maoists along with weapons, will be given a total of eligible reward amount of Rs 1.82 crore as part of the state and Centre’s relief and rehabilitation policy.

The Telangana State Police Department assures that all entitled benefits will be provided promptly, enabling the surrendered cadres to rebuild their lives with dignity and security, the release added. PTI GDK ROH