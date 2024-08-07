20-member J’khand Cong team leaves for Delhi to discuss strategies for assembly polls

Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) A 20-member team of the Jharkhand unit of the Congress left for New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss strategies with senior party leaders for the assembly elections due later this year.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and its Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir would hold meetings with the state party leaders for the assembly polls, a Congress functionary said.

"We have been called by our senior party leaders K C Venugopal and state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir. They would hold meetings with each state party leader to discuss how to win the upcoming assembly polls,” Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said at Ranchi airport.

The last polls for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly were held in November-December 2019.

Thakur said that a discussion regarding the alliance and other issues would also be held.

“As many as 20 leaders including ministers, legislators and working presidents are visiting Delhi,” he added. PTI SAN SAN BDC