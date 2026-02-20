20 new AIIMS should progressively establish world standards in patient care: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda has said that 20 new AIIMS should progressively establish world standards in patient care, underscoring the need to institute structured patient feedback mechanisms and taking concrete steps to enhance patient satisfaction.

He was addressing the Leadership Conclave for the presidents and executive directors of the new All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here on Thursday.

The conclave is envisaged as an ongoing endeavour to build institutional capacities, promote inter-institutional collaboration and establish a strong and cohesive network of AIIMS institutions to further strengthen public health systems in the country.

Delivering the keynote address, Nadda emphasised that the conclave is both contextual and relevant in the present phase of expansion of the AIIMS network.

He said a balanced approach must be maintained among patient care, teaching and research, with a clear focus on strengthening a patient-centric model.

The minister expected the new AIIMS to progressively establish world standards in patient care and medical education while preserving the institutional ethos associated with the AIIMS system. Noting that the new AIIMS are at different stages of development, the minister stressed the importance of mutual support and structured collaboration so that institutions may grow together in a coordinated manner.

He expressed satisfaction that the 20 AIIMS have established a collaborative research consortium to advance coordinated health research aligned with national priorities and said institutional leadership must blend administrative efficiency with academic excellence to guide this initiative effectively.

Clarifying governance roles, he reiterated that the president of each institute represents the ministry and provides guidance and oversight, while the executive director is responsible for day-to-day administration.

He emphasised that this functional distinction must be respected to ensure effective institutional management.

The minister called for moving beyond conventional practices and fostering greater transparency, accountability and objectivity in decision-making processes.

He urged the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostics and clinical decision-making, and emphasised the need to institutionalise telemedicine services as a regular component of AIIMS functioning.

He also called for strengthening outreach programmes to expand community engagement and reinforce the public health role of the institutions.

On human resource development, the minister stressed the need to accelerate faculty recruitment without compromising knowledge standards and quality of healthcare delivery.

He suggested conducting at least four cycles of interviews annually and noted the recent increase in faculty recruitment across AIIMS.

Nadda reiterated that structured mechanisms such as NORCET and the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) for nursing and non-faculty staff should be conducted regularly, with an emphasis on timely appointments.

The minister further directed that facilities such as Jan Aushadhi Kendra centres and AMRIT pharmacies should be established and maintained in every AIIMS to ensure affordable access to medicines.

Nadda called for developing a structured mechanism for faculty and student exchange between AIIMS and other institutes of national importance, with AIIMS playing a leading role in teaching and nursing capacity building.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative research with premier institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), particularly in areas such as rare diseases, genetic disorders and medical technology innovation.

While acknowledging the expansion in the number of AIIMS, he cautioned that increased capacity must not dilute established standards and reiterated that the quality of healthcare and medical education for which AIIMS is known must be preserved. PTI PLB KSS KSS