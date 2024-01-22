20 Odisha policemen to receive Governor’s Medal for 2023

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) Odisha government has selected 20 policemen under various categories for the prestigious Governor’s Medal for outstanding services for 2023. The awards will be given on Republic Day by Governor Raghubar Das, officials said.

According to the home department, the police officials have been selected in seven categories.

Himanshu Kumar Lal, IGP eastern range, Balasore, and Shafeen Ahmed K, IGP, crime branch, Odisha, have been selected under category-I, while Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena and Sambalpur SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo will receive the medal under category-II.

Similarly, two additional SP/ACP rank officials, three inspectors, three sub-inspectors, two ASI, one havildar, three constables and two sepoys will receive the award under five other categories for their performance. PTI BBM BBM MNB