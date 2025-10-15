20 passengers burnt alive, 16 injured as bus catches fire in Jaisalmer; PM announces ex gratia

Jaisalmer, Oct 14 (PTI) Twenty people were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured in Rajasthan when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur suddenly went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Rajasthan Police said the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. While it was traversing the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emanating from the vehicle's rear portion.

Noticing it, the driver stopped the bus, but it got engulfed in flames within moments.

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Army personnel also assisted in the operation. Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

Police said 16 critically injured passengers have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

BJP MLA from Pokaran Pratap Puri informed PTI that 20 passengers have died in the bus fire. "Nineteen passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur," he said.

The legislator said the bus caught fire 10 minutes after leaving Jaisalmer.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers.

The chief minister said officials have been instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and all possible assistance to the affected people.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to officials concerned for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," he posted on X.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Modi took to X to say, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." "An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu said the loss of lives due to a fire in a bus in Rajasthan is extremely heartbreaking and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also condoled the deaths.

"The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Vice-President Secretariat quoted Radhakrishnan in an X post to say, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic bus fire incident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Following the accident, the district administration issued an appeal for information to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The bodies will be handed over to family members after DNA matching, officials said.

The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident. District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore and other leaders expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. PTI SDA NSD NSD