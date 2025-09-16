20 passengers injured after private bus hits another vehicle on Mumbai-Nashik highway

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) As many as 20 passengers of a private bus sustained injuries after it hit another vehicle near Ghoti in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway when the private bus was going towards Panvel in Navi Mumbai from Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, an official said.

The driver lost control and the bus crashed into another vehicle. As many as 20 passengers of the private bus were injured in the accident and rushed to a local hospital for treatment, he added. PTI DC RSY