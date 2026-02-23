20 pc posts of male constables in Delhi Police reserved for ex-Agniveers

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday announced 20 per cent reservation for Ex-agniveers in Delhi Police male constable recruitment with exemption from the physical efficiency test and three years of relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit.

The Agniveer scheme was launched in 2022 for the recruitment of Indian youths to serve in the Armed Forces.

"Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved an amendment in Rule 9 of Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980, to incorporate provisions for recruitment of ex-Agniveers as male constable (Executive)," an official statement said.

"Ex-Agniveers will get 20 per cent reservation in recruitment to the post of constables in Delhi Police. They will also get exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test and three years of relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit," the statement said.

"Further, age relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit of 25 years will be given to the candidates of the first batch of the Agniveer scheme," the statement added.

According to officials, after this amendment, a large number of ex-Agniveers will be eligible for appointment as constables in the Delhi Police.

At present, there are 42,451 sanctioned posts of male constables (Executive) in the Delhi Police.

Constables are appointed through a direct recruitment process, and the age limit for the same is 18 to 25 years.

The new provisions will ensure that ex-Agniveers have a smoother transition into law enforcement roles, recognising their four-year service in the armed forces. They will get a better chance to serve the society due to their prior training and experience, the statement added. PTI SSM SSM APL APL