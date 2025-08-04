20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karnataka's Tumakuru district

Tumakuru: Twenty peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tumakuru district in Karnataka on Monday, officials said.

Of the deceased, three were male and 17 female, they said.

The farmers who discovered the dead peacocks in Hanumanthapura village of Madhugiri taluk in the district alerted the police, following which they, along with the forest department officials, reached the spot.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police official said, adding that samples have been collected and sent to Forensic Science Labs experts for further analysis by the forest department.

A case has been registered by the forest department.

On June 26, a female tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the Hugyam range of the Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamrajanagara district. In this regard, authorities arrested three individuals, including the cow's owner, who allegedly poisoned the cow's carcass, suspected of causing the tigers' deaths.