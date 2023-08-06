20 railway stations in Jharkhand to be redeveloped at Rs 886.7 crore

Ranchi: Twenty stations will be redeveloped in Jharkhand at a cost of Rs 886.7 crore as part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', officials said on Sunday.

These are among the 508 stations in 27 states, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among the stations in Jharkhand are Hatia and Piska, an official said.

The Hatia station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 355 crore, while Rs 27 crore has been allotted for the infrastructure development of Piska station, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Ranchi) Nishant Kumar.

The Hatia station building will be five-storied with 10 lifts and six escalators. It will be a green energy building and have a water recycling system, he said.

While PM Modi will lay the foundation stone virtually, Governor CP Radhakrishnan will be present at the programme from the Hatia station.

Jharkhand has been allocated a whopping Rs 5,271 crore in the 2023-24 Union Budget for the augmentation of its railway infrastructure.