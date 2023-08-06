20 railway stations in Jharkhand to be redeveloped at Rs 886.7 crore, PM lays foundation stone

Ranchi, Aug 6 (PTI) The foundation stone for the redevelopment of 20 railway stations in Jharkhand was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning.

These are among the 508 stations in 27 states, the foundation stones for the redevelopment of which were laid virtually by the prime minister.

Among the 20 stations in Jharkhand, to be developed at a cost of Rs 886.7 crore as part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', are Hatia, Piska, Daltonganj, Garhwa Road, Latehar, Parasnath, Koderma, Bokaro Steel City, Kumardhubi, Sahibganj and Ghatshila.

The Hatia station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 355 crore, while Rs 27 crore has been allotted for the infrastructure development of Piska station, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Ranchi) Nishant Kumar.

The Hatia station building will be five-storied with 10 lifts and six escalators. It will be a green energy building and have a water recycling system, he said.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan attended the foundation stone laying programme at the Hatia station in Ranchi.

"Everyone knows what were the conditions of the railway stations and the railways before the tenure of PM Modi. Now, all stations are neat and clean. They are being developed in accordance with international standards. The efforts of the prime minister are being appreciated," he said.

The governor said economic development is a must to eradicate poverty.

"We need to support and stand by it," he added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, who was also present at the programme, said this project is a step towards realising PM Modi's dream to build a new, developed and strong India.

Jharkhand has been allocated a whopping Rs 5,271 crore in the 2023-24 Union Budget for the augmentation of its railway infrastructure.