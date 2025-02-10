20 shanties gutted in Kolkata fire

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Around 20 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in southern part of Kolkata's Taratala area on Monday evening, police said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze, as five fire tenders were pressed into service to put it out.

"The fire broke out at the shanties in KPT colony in Taratala at around 7.15 PM. Probably the reason is an electrical short circuit. The fire is now under control," the police officer told PTI.

Mayor Firhad Hakim rushed to the spot and assured all sorts of assistance to the inhabitants of the 15-20 shanties which were turned into ashes following the blaze.

"We will provide compensation and help them with all sorts of assistance," Hakim said. PTI SCH NN