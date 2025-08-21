20 structures razed to retrieve 110 kanal of land during JDA's anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 21 (PTI) The Jammu Development Authority on Thursday launched a large-scale drive against land-grabbers and removed encroachments by dismantling 20 illegal structures built on a 13-acre land in Jammu city.

Alleging "massive encroachment" of state land, the CAG had earlier said the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has failed to demarcate its 7,243 acres of land in Jammu.

The JDA, under the leadership of its Vice Chairman Rupesh Kumar and in active coordination with the district administration, launched a large-scale anti-encroachment operation across key locations in Jammu district, an official spokesperson said.

As a result of the operation, approximately 110 kanals of prime land was successfully retrieved and brought back under official possession, the official said.

The spokesperson added that to prevent further encroachments, the reclaimed land is being secured through fencing and the installation of warning signs.

During the operation, over 20 illegal permanent and semi-permanent structures were demolished, he said, adding that these included newly constructed buildings and boundary walls erected on JDA land without permission.

The drive focused on removing unauthorised constructions and reclaiming illegally occupied JDA land, particularly in the Sidhra, Majeen and Rangoora areas of the Jammu tehsil, he said.

The large-scale anti-encroachment drive was carried out with a huge police force. Encroachers tried to disrupt the drive, but several of them were briefly detained.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards encroachment, the JDA warned that strict legal action will be taken against all violators. PTI AB NSD NSD