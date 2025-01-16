20 teams formed to nab Saif Ali Khan attacker, say Mumbai police

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Police have formed as many as 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his apartment in upscale Bandra in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday and are tapping their network of informers to locate him, officials said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the building showing the intruder, who was armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, fleeing after the attack which took during a "burglary attempt" in the apartment housed in `Satguru Sharan' building, they said.

The footage, captured at 2.33 am, clearly showed the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared T-shirt and red scarf or `gamcha' while descending the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. The 54-year-old actor lives on the 12th floor.

Besides Khan, a 56-year-old staff nurse at the house, Eliyama Philip, who is the complainant, and a domestic help suffered blade injuries in the incident, said an official.

Based on details gathered from the footage and other clues, police have launched a search for the attacker. Investigators believe the intruder may have changed his clothes before fleeing the spot, he said.

Police have recorded statements of nurse Philip, house helps, the guard of the building and questioning some persons, the official informed.

"Police have formed 20 teams and launched a search for the accused," he said, adding they are trying to find out if he has previous criminal record.

Probe teams are also taking the help of informers and relying on technical support to nab the attacker, another official said. PTI DC RSY