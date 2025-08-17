20 tourists stranded in Ranthambore as safari vehicle breaks down

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Twenty tourists were left stranded inside the Ranthambore National Park on Saturday evening after their safari vehicle (canter) broke down mid-route and the accompanying guide left them to fetch another vehicle, officials said.

The matter came to light after purported videos of the incident surfaced, prompting the park administration to take action. Three canter drivers and the guide have been barred from entering the park till the probe is completed, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Pramod Dhakad told PTI on Sunday.

He said Assistant Conservator of Forests Ashwini Pratap has been assigned to conduct a detailed inquiry.

"Those restricted include canter drivers Kanhaiya, Shehzad Choudhary and Liaqat Ali, along with guide Mukesh Kumar Bairwa," Dhakad said.

The incident took place in Zone 6 of the park. The vehicle broke down while carrying 20 tourists, after which the guide left to bring a replacement, taking nearly half an hour. With darkness falling, heated exchanges broke out between tourists and the guide, parts of which were recorded. PTI AG MNK MNK