20 wagons of freight train derail near Vrindavan Road station in UP

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Twenty coal-loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Vrindavan Road station in Uttar Pradesh around 8 pm on Wednesday, a railway spokesperson said.

"The derailment has blocked three rail lines which has brought the train traffic at halt on Mathura-Palwal route," said the CPRO of NCR railway zone.

Efforts are on to clear these lines as early as possible, he added.

The spokesperson said this route has a fourth line as well.

"We are trying to figure out if there is no infringement of the fourth line," he added. PTI JP AS AS